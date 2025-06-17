There were $715.4 billion in retail and food service sales, a decrease of 0.9% from the previous month, and up 3.3% from May 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The April 2025 retail sales were revised from up 0.1% to down 0.1%.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 0.1% this month and increased 4.6% from May 2024. Retail trade sales grew 3.0% from last year.

Nonstore retailers were up 0.9% from last month and up 8.3% from last year. Food services and drinking places were down 0.9% from last month and up 5.3% from May 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers were down 2.7% from April and down 1.1% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were down 3.5% and up 1.3% respectively.

Over the year, furniture & home furnishing stores and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 8.8% and 3.7%, respectively.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (7.5%) and nonstore retailers (8.3%).

Sales at gasoline stations were down 2.0% from April, and down 6.9% from May 2024.

