The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.
Russia-related Sanctions
- OFAC Removes Russian Individual from SDN List: OFAC on May 28 removed Nikolay Ivanovich Bortsov from its Specially Designated Nationals List. Bortsov was previously designated pursuant to Executive Order 14024, Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation. Read more.
Balkans-related Sanctions
- OFAC Removes Balkan Individuals from SDN List: OFAC on May 28 removed two individuals from its Specially Designated Nationals List—Milan Milutinovic and Bogdan Subotic—previously designated pursuant to the Western Balkans Stabilization Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 588; Executive Order 13304. Read more.
Iran-related Sanctions
- OFAC Issues Iran-related General License Q: OFAC on May 20 issued Iran-related General License Q, “Authorizing Limited Safety, Environmental, and Sale Transactions Involving the Blocked Vessel M.V. Tinos I While Located in the United States.” Read more.
Syria-related Sanctions
- OFAC issues sanctions relief for Syria: OFAC on May 23 issued Syria General License 25 to provide immediate sanctions relief for Syria in line with the President’s announcement for the cessation of all sanctions on Syria. GL 25 authorizes transactions prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, effectively lifting sanctions on Syria. In line with the GL, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is providing exceptive relief to permit U.S. financial institutions to maintain correspondent accounts for the Commercial Bank of Syria. OFAC plans to issue further guidance related to GL 25. Read more.
- OFAC issues Fact Sheet on Syria sanctions relief: OFAC on May 28 published Fact Sheet “Frequently Asked Questions for Syria General License 25 – “Authorizing Transactions Prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations or Involving Certain Blocked Persons.” In any case where conflict may arise between the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) contained in this Fact Sheet, and OFAC’s previous guidance, the FAQs in this publication shall supersede previous guidance. Read more.
Terrorism-related Sanctions
- OFAC sanctions Cartel del Noreste members: OFAC on May 21 sanctioned two high-ranking members of the Mexico-based Cartel del Noreste (CDN), formerly known as Los Zetas. CDN, one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in Mexico and a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), exerts significant influence over the border region, especially near the Laredo/Nuevo Laredo point of entry. OFAC sanctioned Miguel Angel de Anda Ledezma (De Anda), a high-ranking member of CDN and Ricardo Gonzalez Sauceda, the second-in-command of CDN prior to his February 2025 arrest by Mexican authorities. Read more.
- OFAC removes Mexican company and individual from SDN List: OFAC on May 28 removed a Mexican company and an individual from its Specially Designated Nationals List. The company, Gallistica Diamante also known as Ticket premier and the individual, Chucho Perez also known as Jesus Perez Alvear, were previously designated pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 598. Read more.
Venezuela-related Sanctions
- OFAC removes individuals from SDN List: OFAC on May 21 removed Alejandro Antonio Fleming Cabrera and Leonardo Gonzalez Dellan from its Specially Designated Nationals List. Cabrera and Dellan were previously designated pursuant to Executive Order 13692, Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela and Executive Order 13850, Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela, respectively. Read more.
Cyber-related Sanctions
- OFAC sanctions cyber scam facilitator: OFAC on May 29 sanctioned Funnull Technology Inc., a Philippines-based company that provides computer infrastructure for websites involved in virtual currency investment scams, commonly known as “pig butchering.” Funnull is linked to the majority of virtual currency investment scam websites reported to the FBI, resulting in over $200 million in losses to U.S. victims. Also sanctioned is Funnull’s administrator, Chinese national Liu Lizhi. Liu was involved in and possessed spreadsheets and other documents containing information about Funnull’s employees, their performance, and their progress on tasks. The FBI published a cybersecurity advisory with more information on Funnull’s operations, including technical details about the IP addresses and computer infrastructure that it uses. The public is encouraged to report online scams and other illegal online activity to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Read more.