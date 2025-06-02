Capital One acquisition

Fry v. Capital One Financial Corp.

Date: May 14, 2025

Issue: Whether Capital One violated the Clayton Antitrust Act by attempting to purchase Discover Financial Services.

Case Summary: A California federal court denied a group of consumers’ motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to delay Capital One’s impending purchase of Discover.

In February 2024, Capital One announced plans to acquire Discover for $35.3 billion. After reviewing the merger, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Department of Justice approved the deal.

On April 30, 2025, 18 individual credit and debit cardholders (plaintiffs) sued Capital One to delay its merger with Discover. Plaintiffs claimed the merger violated Section 7 of the Clayton Antitrust Act, which prohibits mergers, acquisitions, or joint ventures that may substantially reduce competition or create a monopoly in any market. They also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to delay Capital One from closing on the deal pending a trial on the merits.

The court ruled that plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed on the merits because they relied on conclusory allegations, misapplied legal theories, and failed to provide a plausible basis for finding the merger would likely lessen competition. To state a claim under the Clayton Antitrust Act, a plaintiff must show a reasonable probability the merger will substantially lessen competition in a relevant market. Under Section 7’s burden-shifting framework, plaintiffs must prove the merger will probably produce anticompetitive effects in that market. The court concluded plaintiffs did not meet this burden. They alleged violations in two markets: the credit card issuance and acceptance market and the credit card processing market. However, the court found that plaintiffs provided no evidentiary support and relied only on allegations in their unverified complaint.

The court also rejected plaintiffs’ two main theories that the proposed merger would significantly reduce competition. First, plaintiffs argued that Capital One’s acquisition of Discover would cause Discover to “disappear,” leaving American Express as the only vertically integrated independent credit card issuer in the general market. Second, they claimed the merger would turn Capital One into a horizontal competitor of Visa and Mastercard in the payment processing market, enabling Capital One to “collude” with them by continuing to issue their cards and charging higher interchange fees to cardholders. The court found neither theory raised serious questions about whether the merger would likely reduce competition in either relevant market.

The court also found that plaintiffs’ claims of irreparable harm were too vague and conclusory to justify a preliminary injunction. The court explained that to obtain relief under the Clayton Antitrust Act, a private plaintiff must show a threatened loss or damage to their interests. Plaintiffs argued that the merger would irreparably harm them as credit and debit card holders by reducing consumer choice, raising prices and rates, lowering or eliminating rewards and decreasing service quality, ultimately eliminating the benefits of competition. However, the court found that plaintiffs failed to provide any declarations or evidence to support these claims. Further, plaintiffs offered no specific allegations or proof of imminent harm to any individual plaintiff.

Finally, the court concluded that plaintiffs failed to show the merger would likely harm competition or cause them irreparable harm, so the balance of equities did not favor granting relief. As a result, the court explained that it did not need to consider whether delaying the merger would harm Discover, its employees, or the public.

Bottom Line: Following the court’s denial of the preliminary injunction, Capital One and Discover officially closed the merger.

