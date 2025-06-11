The Consumer Price Index increased 0.1% in May on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, after rising 0.2% in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.4%.

The index for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.1% in May, following a 0.2% increase in April, and 2.8% over the last 12 months.

The index for shelter rose 0.3% in May and was the primary factor in the all items monthly increase. The food index increased 0.3% as both of its major components, the index for food at home and the index for food away from home also rose 0.3% in May. In contrast, the energy index declined 1.0% in May as the gasoline index fell over the month.

Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased in May, while the other three declined. The index for other food at home rose 0.7% in May, after falling 0.1% in April. The cereal and bakery products index rose 1.1% over the month and the fruits and vegetables index rose 0.3%

The energy index decreased 1% in May, after rising to 0.7% in April. The gasoline index decreased 2.6% over the month. The index for natural gas decreased 1% over the month, while the index for electricity increased 0.9%. The energy index has decreased 3.5% over the past 12 months.

Read the BLS release.