Economic activity has declined slightly since April, with six of the 12 Federal Reserve districts reporting slight to moderate declines in activity, according to the fourth Beige Book report of the year. Three districts reported no change while the other three reported slight growth.

All districts reported elevated levels of economic and policy uncertainty, which have led to hesitancy and a cautious approach to business and household decisions, according to the report. Manufacturing activity declined slightly. Consumer spending reports were mixed, with some districts reporting increases in spending on items expected to be affected by tariffs. Residential real estate sales were little changed. Reports on bank loan demand and capital spending plans were mixed.