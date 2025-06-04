Roughly 60% of current homeowners and prospective homebuyers are uncertain whether now is a good time to buy a home, up from 48% two years ago, according to a recent survey by Bank of America.

The survey found that three in four prospective homebuyers expect prices and interest rates to rise, so they are putting off a home purchase. Despite the hesitation, 52% of prospective buyers said they are optimistic about the state of the homebuying market, saying it’s better now than it was a year ago.

Fifteen percent of prospective homebuyers plan to pay for their down payment with a loan from parents or family, compared to 12% in 2024 and 9% in 2023, according to the survey.