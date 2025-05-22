The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission this week opened the portal for banks and other employers to submit 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data. The EEO-1 Component 1 survey requires private employers with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees to submit data on employees’ gender, race and ethnicity annually to the EEOC. The deadline for submitting 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data is June 24.

In EEOC’s announcement, Chair Andrea Lucas stated that employers may not use their EEO-1 data to facilitate unlawful employment discrimination in an effort to diversify the racial or gender composition of the employer’s workforce. “There is no ‘diversity’ exception to Title VII’s requirements,” Lucas said.

Lucas also stated that the EEOC will “prioritize remedying intentional discrimination claims” and will “deprioritize ‘disparate impact’ enforcement” consistent with President Trump’s recently issued executive order that announced the federal government’s policy to eliminate the use of disparate-impact liability in all contexts as permitted by law.