The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index neither rose nor fell in May compared to the month prior, holding at 52.2, according to final results for the month. The May figure was down 24.5% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index decreased 1.5% from the month prior, landing at 58.9, while the consumer expectations index rose 1.3% to 47.9.
Personal income increased 0.8% in April
Personal income increased 0.8%, or $210.1 billion, in April, the Commerce Department said. The personal savings rate was 4.9%.