Trump nominates McKernan for Treasury Department role
President Trump nominated former FDIC Board Member Jonathan McKernan as undersecretary of domestic finance at the Treasury Department. McKernan had been the nominee to lead the CFPB.
Acting Comptroller Rodney Hood outlined his top priorities for the OCC, including efforts to promote financial inclusion and expand the banks’ ability to provide cryptocurrency services.
Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr warned that higher tariffs are likely to put upward pressure on inflation and lead to higher unemployment.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.76% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.89%.
A bill to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins stalled in the Senate after it failed to generate enough votes to advance. Afterward, Senate Republicans vowed to continue working to pass the legislation.
OCC issued an interim final rule restoring its streamlined process for reviewing bank merger applications and rescinding other changes criticized by banks and lawmakers.
