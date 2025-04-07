Bankers from across the nation are gathered in Washington, D.C., this week for the American Banker Association’s Washington Summit. ABA will livestream conference general sessions Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET on its X handle @ABABankers.

Tuesday

8:30 – 8:50 a.m.: Welcome and Opening Remarks by ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols

8:50 – 9:20 a.m.: Fireside Chat between ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols and House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.: FDIC Acting Chairman Travis Hill Delivers Remarks Before Joining ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols in a Fireside Chat

11:00 – 11:30 a.m.: Fireside Chat between ABA Executive Vice President of Congressional Relations Kirsten Sutton and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott

Wednesday

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Delivers Remarks Before Joining ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols in a Fireside Chat

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.: Fireside Chat between ABA Executive Vice President of Congressional Relations Kirsten Sutton and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.: Fireside Chat between ABA Chief Policy Officer Naomi Camper and Senator Ruben Gallego