New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $26.6 billion or 9.2% in March to $315.7 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.9% February increase. Excluding transportation, new orders were virtually unchanged. Excluding defense, new orders increased 10.4%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $26.5 billion or 27% to $124.6 billion.

