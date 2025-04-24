New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $26.6 billion or 9.2% in March to $315.7 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.9% February increase. Excluding transportation, new orders were virtually unchanged. Excluding defense, new orders increased 10.4%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $26.5 billion or 27% to $124.6 billion.
Fed, FDIC withdraw statements on managing risks for crypto
The Federal Reserve and FDIC rescinded two joint statements issued under the Biden administration on the risk management obligations of financial institutions should they offer crypto-related services.