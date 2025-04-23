Reported losses from suspected internet crimes exceeded $16 billion in 2024, representing a 33% increase from the year before, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center said today in its annual report.

IC3 received more than 859,000 complaints last year, with roughly 30% of complaints reporting an actual loss. The average loss was $19,372. The top three cybercrimes by number of complaints were phishing/spoofing, extortion and personal data breaches. Victims of investment fraud, specifically those involving cryptocurrency, reported the most losses — totaling more than $6.5 billion.

Individuals aged 60 or older were the most likely to file complaints and reported the most in total losses at $4.8 billion. Individuals aged 40-49 and 50-59 reported total losses of $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.