The American Bankers Association, Texas Bankers Association and other plaintiffs today announced they have reached an agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to end a lawsuit over changes to the bureau’s UDAAP exam manual.

The plaintiffs sued the CFPB in 2022, arguing that under the previous administration, the bureau had unlawfully expanded the statutory definition of “unfairness” to encompass discrimination. A federal judge in Texas granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs the following year. The CFPB appealed the ruling.

Under the terms of the joint stipulation announced today, the CFPB will dismiss its appeal. The CFPB issued a statement announcing that it will “instead keep its enforcement and supervision resources focused on pressing threats to consumers, particularly servicemen and veterans.”

“The bureau takes this step in the interest of focusing resources on supporting hard-working American taxpayers, servicemen, veterans and small businesses,” the CFPB said. “Even absent resource constraints, the bureau would deprioritize enforcement of this rule because of the unfairness of enforcing it against entities not protected by the court’s stay but similarly situated to parties that are protected by the stay.”

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said that while bankers strongly support the fair enforcement of nondiscrimination laws, “the bureau’s extraordinary expansion of its statutory authority crossed the line.”

“We appreciate that the bureau recognizes this and has agreed to dismiss its appeal with prejudice in this case,” Nichols said.