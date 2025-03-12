President Trump yesterday nominated Sean Plankey to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed by the Senate, he will succeed Jen Easterly, who stepped down in January.

Plankey currently is global leader for cybersecurity software at WTW. He previously was principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response at the U.S. Department of Energy.

CISA is charged with guarding the nation’s infrastructure against cyber threats. Last year it issued proposed reporting requirements for financial institutions and other businesses targeted by cyberattacks. The American Bankers Association was among the groups that raised concerns about the rule, saying its requirements would force banks to divert critical resources away from cybersecurity defense and into reporting.