More than one in three U.S. adults (34%) have experienced financial fraud or a scam since January 2024, with nearly two in five (37%) out of that group losing money, according to a new survey by Bankrate.

According to the survey, most respondents who faced a scam over the past 12 months said someone accessed or attempted to access their personal financial information, such as their bank account, credit cards or Social Security number. More than half (57%) say those attempts were unsuccessful.

Baby boomers and Generation X were the most likely to experience financial scams, followed by Gen Z and millennials, according to Bankrate. However, half of Gen Z respondents who said they experienced a scam lost money, followed by 45% of millennials, 32% of Gen X and 26% of baby boomers. The survey also found that respondents earning less than $50,000 a year were the most likely to have experienced fraud or a scam.