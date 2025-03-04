The House today passed by voice vote a bipartisan bill to expand chronic disease treatment options covered by high deductible health plans, such as for individuals with high blood pressure or asthma.

The Chronic Disease Flexible Coverage Act (H.R. 919), sponsored by Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), would allow employers who offer HDHP coverage the option of including pre-deductible coverage for certain healthcare services that treat common chronic illnesses. The American Bankers Association’s Health Saving Account Council was among the bill’s supporters.

The legislation would allow employers to offer pre-deductible coverage of 14 chronic healthcare services for employees using an HSA-qualified HDHP, including beta-blockers for patients with congestive heart failure, blood pressure monitors for patients with high blood pressure, glucometers for patients with diabetes and inhalers for patients with asthma. It also would allow the list of services to be expanded, if necessary.

The bill now moves to the Senate.