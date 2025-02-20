President Trump yesterday issued an executive order that, among its provisions, disbands agency advisory committees on community banks and credit unions as part of the administration’s effort to trim the size of government.

The order — Commencing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy — eliminates the FDIC’s “Community Bank Advisory Council” [actually the Advisory Committee on Community Banking] and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Academic Research Council and Credit Union Advisory Council. The order also calls on administration staff to identify other “unnecessary governmental entities and federal advisory committees that should be terminated on grounds that they are unnecessary.” [The order did not list the CFPB’s Community Bank Advisory Council, which has been dissolved, according to the bureau’s website.]

The community banking committee was one of three FDIC advisory committees. In 2024, its membership consisted of 18 community bankers who advised the agency on a range of topics affecting the sector.