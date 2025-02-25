The White House today invited public comment on President Trump’s “action plan” to advance the development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in the U.S.

Trump in January issued an executive order calling on several administration officials — including the newly created special advisor for AI and crypto — to develop an action plan on AI within 180 days. According to a notice in the Federal Register, the administration is seeking comment on priority actions that should be included in the plan. Each individual or institution is requested to submit only one response, and submissions must not exceed 15 pages in 12-point or larger font.

Comments must be submitted by March 15.