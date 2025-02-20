A recent poll of U.K. residents found that most were likely to withdraw their money from a bank after being exposed to fake news and social media posts created using artificial intelligence.

The study by the firms Say No to Disinfo and Fenimore Harper Communications used generative AI to create false headlines, fake websites and social media posts suggesting that consumers’ money wasn’t safe at banks. The content was then shown to individuals, with more than 60% saying they were likely to move their money after exposure to the fake content. Roughly 80% of respondents said they were likely to share the misinformation with others. The authors estimated that given the average U.K. bank account, roughly £3 million [$3.78 million] would be moved out of U.K. banks before considering sharing behavior, and £10 million [$12.6 million] if incorporating sharing numbers.

The authors had multiple suggestions to address AI-generated misinformation. Among other things, they suggested banks consider conducting vulnerability assessments that identify “the most vulnerable groups” of customers, evaluate their reputation risk, and consider media and social media monitoring.