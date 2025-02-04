House lawmakers have introduced a proposed bill to expand chronic disease treatment options covered by high deductible health plans, such as for individuals with high blood pressure or asthma.

The Chronic Disease Flexible Coverage Act would allow employers who offer HDHP coverage the option of including pre-deductible coverage for certain healthcare services that treat common chronic illnesses, according to a summary of the legislation.

The bill by Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) would codify IRS Guidance issued under the Trump Administration in 2019. The legislation would allow employers to offer pre-deductible coverage of 14 chronic healthcare services for employees using an Health Savings Account-qualified HDHP, including beta-blockers for patients with congestive heart failure, blood pressure monitors for patients with high blood pressure, glucometers for patients with diabetes and inhalers for patients with asthma. It also would allow the list of services to be expanded, if necessary.

Kevin McKechnie, executive director of the Health Savings Account Council, said the council supports the legislation. “We urge swift passage of the Chronic Disease Flexible Coverage Act and we look forward to working closely with Reps. Buchanan and Panetta to advance this important bipartisan legislation,” he said.