Old Second Bancorp in Aurora, Illinois, has agreed to buy Bancorp Financial in Oak Brook, Illinois. The $5.7 billion-asset Old Second said in a press release that it would pay $197 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $1.5 billion-asset Evergreen Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, priced Bancorp Financial at 131% of its tangible book value.

Yoakum National BancShares in Yoakum, Texas, has agreed to buy Ganado Bancshares in Ganado, Texas. Yoakum, the holding company for the $327 million-asset Yoakum National Bank, did not disclose how much it will pay for the parent of the $55.9 million-asset Citizens State Bank of Ganado.

Rio Financial Services in McAllen, Texas, has agreed to buy Lone Star Capital Bank in San Antonio. The merger was disclosed by Stephens, which advised the $498 million-asset Lone Star. Rio Financial has around $900 million in assets. The price was not disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.