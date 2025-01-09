The Clearing House reports that the total transaction value on its RTP network jumped 94% in 2024 from the previous year to $246 billion, while volume increased 38% to 343 million transactions. The network entered 2025 with a record 98 million transactions valued at $80 billion in Q4 2024, which TCH says is 12% volume growth and a 16% increase in value from the third quarter.

The growing number of banks and credit unions participating is another factor that contributed to increased activity on the RTP network, TCH officials said. The number of participating financial institutions on the RTP network grew 67% in 2024. Smaller banks, officials noted, view instant payments “as a positive influence on customer retention,” a way to “reclaim payment flows and keep funds in their customers’ bank accounts,” and to increase customer satisfaction.

The RTP network averages over 1 million payments per day.