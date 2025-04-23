Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) today announced that he will not seek re-election in 2026. He will serve the remainder of his term.

Durbin was first elected to the Senate in 1996 after spending 14 years in the House. He is currently the Senate Democratic whip and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The senator was the chief architect of the Dodd-Frank Act’s Durbin Amendment, which limited interchange fees for debit card purchases. More recently, he has joined with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) to co-sponsor the retailer-backed Credit Card Competition Act, which would impose new network routing mandates on financial institutions that issue credit cards.

So far Congress has rejected multiple attempts by Durbin and Marshall to pass the CCCA into law. Durbin has said he plans to reintroduce the bill in the current Congress but has yet to do so.