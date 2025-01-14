The Occupational Safety and Health Administration today issued an interim final rule establishing procedures for investigating complaints by individuals who claim their employers retaliated against them for reporting possible violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and sanctions laws. The interim rule does not apply to bank employees, who are covered by the FDIC’s employee protections.

The interim rule implements the anti-retaliation provisions of the AML Act. It establishes both the procedures and timeframes for reviewing retaliation complaints filed with OSHA and the legal process the agency will use to resolve possible violations. The process allows parties to seek information relevant to those claims.

The interim rule is effective today. The agency is taking comments, which must be submitted by March 17.