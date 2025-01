The Federal Open Market Committee announced today that it will hold the target range for the federal funds at 4.25%-4.5%. All 12 voting FOMC members voted in favor of the pause.

The FOMC trimmed the federal funds rate by 25 basis points during its December meeting. In a statement following today’s meeting, the FOMC said the unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid, but inflation remains somewhat elevated.