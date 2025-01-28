The Consumer Confidence Index was 104.1 in January, down from 109.5 in December, the Conference Board said today. The present situation index—based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions—fell 9.7 points to 134.3. The expectations index—based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions—fell 2.6 points to 83.9.

“Consumer confidence has been moving sideways in a relatively stable, narrow range since 2022. January was no exception. The index weakened for a second straight month, but still remained in that range, even if in the lower part,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board.