The Clearing House announced today that it will raise the individual transaction limit on the RTP network to $10 million on Feb. 9, 2025. The current limit is $1 million.

The increased limit supports growth on the network in areas such as real estate, supply chain payments and business-to-business transactions that require larger transaction amounts, TCH said.

More than 285,000 businesses each month send instant payments over the RTP network through financial institutions on the system. In November, the network surpassed $500 billion in instant payments and now averages more than 1 million payments per day, according to TCH.