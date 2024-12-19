The Federal Reserve and FDIC today announced the updated Community Reinvestment Act “small bank” and “intermediate small bank” asset-size thresholds for 2025. The thresholds are adjusted annually.

Under the new thresholds, a small bank is an institution that, as of Dec. 31 of either of the prior two calendar years, had assets of less than $1.609 billion. An intermediate small bank is a small institution with assets of at least $402 million as of Dec. 31 of both of the prior two calendar years and less than $1.609 billion as of Dec. 31 of either of the prior two calendar years.

The new thresholds take effect Jan. 1.