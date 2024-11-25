Advertising jingles: corny or clever? “Imagine the repetition over years in a community that hears it regularly,” says Clark Hook of Financial Marketing Solutions. “It’s whether you love or hate jingles, you cannot deny the power of that mnemonic device to put attribution to the things you’re putting into the world.”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Agri-Access — we take a look at bank jingles past and present. Expert bank marketers discuss:

How and why community banks still find value in their jingles.

The use of “sonic branding” and audio signatures as an alternative to traditional sung jingles — and how that sonic branding builds on historically successful and long-running jingles.

The role of music in memory and brand recognition.

Where banks overseas are using jingles.

The interesting intersections between bank marketing and pop music.

to listen to this week’s episode. Read Craig Colgan’s recent article on bank jingles.

