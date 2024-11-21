The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Chairman Gary Gensler will step down from the commission on Jan. 20, 2025. He began his current tenure in 2021.

Gensler was formerly chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He also was undersecretary of the Treasury for domestic finance and assistant secretary of the Treasury from 1997-2001.

In related news, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg has said that he plans to step down on Jan. 19. Gruenberg previously announced that he would step down following a third-party report that found widespread workplace culture issues at the agency.