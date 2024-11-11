As part of its anti-fraud policy agenda, the American Bankers Association last week continued to push the Federal Communications Commission to issue new rules to help stem the flow of illegal texts and calls to consumers, sending a letter to the agency after meeting with staff for Commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Anna Gomez.

The FCC had been scheduled to consider the new rules during the agency’s meeting on Sept. 26, but the rules were removed from the agenda two days before the meeting. ABA was joined by multiple stakeholders, including the National Consumer Law Center and financial trade associations, in pushing the FCC to act.

The rules under consideration would require mobile wireless providers that originate text messages to block all texts from a particular source when notified by the FCC of illegal texts from that source, except under limited circumstances. Existing rules require terminating providers — but not originating providers — to block all texts from a particular number when notified by the FCC of illegal texts from that number. In prior comments, ABA urged the FCC to expand this requirement to cover originating providers.

The rules also would require mobile wireless providers to offer email-to-text as an opt-in service. In previous comments, ABA warned the FCC that bad actors are increasingly using email-to-text as a primary means to place a large volume of illegal texts quickly.

ABA also is asking bankers to submit comments urging the FCC to adopt the new rules.