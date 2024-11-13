The American Bankers Association urged the Federal Communications Commission to join a “whole of government” approach to combatting fraud, including fraud perpetrated by criminals who use illegal calls and text messages, in a comment letter filed Tuesday. ABA’s request came in response to the FCC’s request for comment on how it could strengthen its “Robocall Mitigation Database,” which houses voice service providers’ plans to mitigate the transmission of illegal automated calls over the provider’s network.

ABA’s call for a whole-of-government approach to combatting fraud builds on the association’s recent call for a White House office to develop and coordinate a National Scam and Fraud Prevention Strategy.

“Strengthening the Robocall Mitigation Database so that it contains fulsome and accurate filings by providers and greater functionality for those who wish to search the Database is an important part of our government’s overall strategy to combat fraud perpetrated through illegal phone calls,” ABA said.