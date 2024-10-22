Recent enhancements to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System have introduced a new login process for NMLS users, including state-licensed and federally registered mortgage loan originators, according to the Conference of State Bank Supervisors. NMLS users with multiple accounts can now maintain a single set of credentials for all system access needs instead of logging in and out to perform different tasks.

While this change improves NMLS users’ experience, all users must take steps to update their login credentials and consolidate their accounts, CSBS said. Users will be able to save time during renewals if they update their accounts before Nov. 1. The new login experience will require users to verify their social security number and date of birth, as well as provide an account recovery email — a personal email address that users can access regardless of employer is recommended.

NMLS users can visit the NMLS Enhancements page on the NMLS Resource Center or contact the NMLS Call Center at 1-855-665-7123 if they have questions.