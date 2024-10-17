The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.44% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.32%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 7.63%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.63%, up from last week when it averaged 5.41%. A year ago, the rate was 6.92%.
Report: FHLBanks’ support for affordable housing grew 67 percent in 2023
The 11 Federal Home Loan Banks approved approximately $446.9 million in total affordable housing program funds in 2023, representing a 67% increase over the year before, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said.