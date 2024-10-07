The American Bankers Association today announced six banks are the recipients of the 2024 Brand Slam Awards, which honor exceptional bank marketing strategies. The winners were recognized during the ABA Bank Marketing Conference in Chicago.

“Unique and impactful marketing initiatives help banks connect on a deeper level with their customers and communities,” said Russell Davis, ABA’s EVP of member experience. “This year’s Brand Slam winners all have demonstrated incredible creativity in finding new and different ways to engage with their customers.”

The 2024 winners are:

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Merchants Bank in Carmel, Indiana, for its campaign titled, “No gimmicks. No minimums. No hidden fees.” The bank utilized its media presence on popular networks during high-profile sporting events including the Indy 500, Super Bowl and Olympic games in order to achieve its goal of promoting deposit accounts, attracting as many new customers as possible and raising awareness about its straightforward financial products.

Out-of-the-Box Idea: Fidelity Bank in Leominster, Massachusetts, for its “Lemonade Learning Club” campaign. The campaign teaches children money management skills and a sense of entrepreneurship by giving each child who opens a Growth Savings Account a free lemonade stand starter kit.

Public Relations/Community Engagement Activity: Bank Five Nine in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, for its “Tim’s Treat” initiative. Bank CEO Tim Schneider participates in “Tim’s Treat” where he surprises a local business or nonprofit organization in the community with a visit and treat.

Social Media Campaign: Bank Midwest in Spirit Lake, Iowa, for its social media campaign titled “Meet Your Video Teller.” The campaign introduced the faces “behind the screen” of its interactive teller machine service channels. Each video teller has a caricature that features special service characteristics about them.

Video Campaign: MountainOne in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, for its video campaign titled “Mo’s Storybook Video Campaign.” The first book in a larger series called “Mo’s Storybook,” the literary campaign helps increase financial literacy for younger audiences and explains financial concepts in a simple way. The MountainOne “Spokesgoat” Mo emphasizes positive life lessons, literacy, financial education, preparing for unexpected events and reaching one’s goals.

Website Redesign: PeoplesBank in Holyoke, Massachusetts, for its ZYNLO Bank web redesign and expansion. ZYNLO Bank’s new landing pages, created by PeoplesBank, increased openings for checking, high-yield savings and money market accounts through brighter design, color, photography and hierarchy within the layout.