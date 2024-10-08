The American Bankers Association was recognized as the top-performing national trade association in the areas of lobbying, multilateral impact and local impact by the global advisory firm APCO in its annual study of association effectiveness.

APCO’s TradeMarks Study identifies the key characteristics that define association effectiveness in achieving the public policy priorities of its members, according to the firm. The 10th annual study concluded that overall association effectiveness has remained stable, with the financial services sector having the top-performing associations with a combined score of 70.8 on a 100-point scale.

ABA was rated the top-performing association in three of the categories studied, including lobbying. Only seven associations made this year’s list of top performers.

“Associations recognize the growing need to meet policy elites where they are and in a variety of ways,” said Courtney Crowder, North America chair of advocacy and managing director of APCO’s Washington, D.C., office. “This shift in which characteristics are increasingly impactful not only reflects the years’ long trend toward more digital information consumption but also a renewed focus on in-person gatherings and information exchange.”