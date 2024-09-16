The Idaho Bankers Association on Saturday announced the appointment of Stacey Satterlee as president and CEO. Satterlee most recently was executive director of the Idaho Grain Producers Association. She previously was Idaho state director, government relations, for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network and vice president, government affairs, for the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
Survey: U.S. consumers have concerns about lowering debit card interchange fees
Most U.S. consumers with an opinion on debit card interchange fees agree the fees are necessary for fraud prevention efforts, according to a new survey by Morning Consult and the Bank Policy Institute.