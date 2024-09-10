The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today issued a proclamation allowing national banks, federal savings associations and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks to close offices in areas of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas affected by Tropical Storm Francine.

In issuing the proclamation, the OCC said it expects that only those bank offices directly affected by potentially unsafe conditions will close. Those offices should make every effort to reopen as quickly as possible to address the banking needs of their customers, it added.