New single-family homes sales decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 716,000 according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The August reading was 4.7% below the revised July rate of 751,000 but is 9.8% above the August 2023 estimate of 652,000.

The decreased in new home sales was driven by a drop in the Northeast (-27.3%), followed by West (-17.8%), Midwest (-5.8%), while the South saw an increase by (2.7%).

The median sales price of new houses sold in July was $420,600, down 1.95% from July. The average sales price was $492,700, down 3.0% from the previous month.

At the end of August, the seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale was 467,000, which represents a supply of 7.8 months at the current sales rate.

