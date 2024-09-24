The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund is seeking public comment on the application for the Capital Magnet Fund, which makes financial assistance grants to certified CDFIs and qualified nonprofit organizations that develop or manage affordable housing. The CDFI Fund is required to periodically take comments on the application as part of its obligations under the Paperwork Reduction Act.

The CDFI Fund is requesting public comment on the data and information collection for the application, according to a statement. Comments are invited on whether the collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the agency, the accuracy of the agency’s estimate of the burden of the collection of information, and ways to enhance the quality, utility and clarity of the information to be collected, among other things. Comments must be received by Nov. 25 and can be submitted electronically through the federal rulemaking website Regulations.gov.