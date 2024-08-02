The U.S. economy added 114,000 nonfarm jobs in July, the Labor Department said today. Job gains occurred in health care, construction, transportation and warehousing, while information lost jobs. The unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 4.3%. The labor force participation rate was 62.7%.
ABA urges CFPB to clarify Section 1071 implementation
The CFPB’s new compliance deadlines for its Section 1071 small-business data collection rule will help avoid confusion and unnecessary burden and ensure that data are collected consistently across financial institutions, ABA said.