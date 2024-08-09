The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia and humans right abuse programs:
Russia-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Network Supporting Russia and Lukashenka Regime: OFAC on Aug. 9 sanctioned 19 individuals, 14 entities, and one aircraft pursuant to Belarus-related Executive Order 14038. OFAC’s action targets persons involved in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine through military resource production and transshipment of goods to Russia, sanctions evasion on behalf of Belarusian defense entities, and revenue generation for Belarusian oligarchs in Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s inner circle. OFAC is concurrently designating five of these targets—three individuals and two entities—pursuant to Russia-related E.O. 14024. Read more.
- Related to this action, OFAC on Aug. 9 issued Russia-related General License 101 to authorize civil aviation safety and wind down transactions involving certain entities blocked on Aug. 9, 2024.
Corruption and Human Rights Abuse Designations
- OFAC Designates Tobacco Company for Supporting Paraguay’s Sanctioned Former President: OFAC on Aug. 6 designated Paraguayan tobacco company Tabacalera del Este S.A. (Tabesa) for providing financial support to OFAC-designated Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, Paraguay’s former president. OFAC sanctioned Cartes on Jan. 26, 2023 for his involvement in corruption. Tabesa is being designated pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world. Read more.