Home prices increased 5.4% in June compared to the same month a year ago, down from a 5.9% rise the previous month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released today. The 10-city composite rose 7.4% year over year compared to a 7.8% increase the previous month. The 20-city composite increased 6.5% year over year, down from a 6.9% increase the previous month. New York reported the highest annual gain among the 20 cities with a 9.0% increase in June, followed by San Diego and Las Vegas with annual increases of 8.7% and 8.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index showed that home prices declined 0.1% in June compared to the previous month. Home prices were up 5.7% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same time last year. The FHFA index is calculated using the prices of houses bought with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.