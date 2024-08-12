The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2025 and 2026. The FOMC holds eight scheduled meetings per year.
For 2025:
- Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19
- Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7
- Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18
- Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30
- Tuesday, Sept.16, and Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Tuesday, Oct. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Tuesday, Dec. 9, and Wednesday, Dec. 10
For 2026:
- Tuesday, Jan. 27, and Wednesday, Jan. 28
- Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18
- Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29
- Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17
- Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29
- Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9
The FOMC also has scheduled its first 2027 meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 27, of that year.