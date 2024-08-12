The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2025 and 2026. The FOMC holds eight scheduled meetings per year.

For 2025:

Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 29

Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19

Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7

Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18

Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30

Tuesday, Sept.16, and Wednesday, Sept. 17

Tuesday, Oct. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Dec. 9, and Wednesday, Dec. 10

For 2026:

Tuesday, Jan. 27, and Wednesday, Jan. 28

Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18

Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29

Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17

Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29

Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16

Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28

Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9

The FOMC also has scheduled its first 2027 meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 27, of that year.