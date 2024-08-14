The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in July after declining 0.1% the previous month, and increased 2.9% over the past year, the Labor Department said today. Year-on-year core CPI—which excludes more volatile food and especially energy prices—posted a 3.2% gain. The energy index increased 1.1% while the food index increased 2.2%.
NIST unveils encryption standards to protect against quantum computer cyberattacks
The National Institute of Standards and Technology announced that it has finalized a principal set of encryption algorithms designed to withstand cyberattacks from a quantum computer.