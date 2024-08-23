The American Bankers Association this week received two gold and one bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for its redesigned Frontline Compliance Training courses for banks. Brandon Hall—a human management capital research and analyst firm—recognized ABA’s training courses in the categories of Best Compliance Training (bronze), Best Association Professional Development Program (gold) and Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program (gold).

ABA relaunched its Frontline suite in January, offering ABA member banks access to nearly 150 updated courses on essential banking topics ranging from anti-money laundering to information security and privacy. The new training incorporates advanced learning management system technology, engaging user experiences and provides flexibility to choose training tailored for a user’s specific bank.

More than 1,500 banks already use Frontline training, making it the most widely used bank compliance training in the industry. As a benefit of membership, ABA members receive unlimited access to the training at no cost.