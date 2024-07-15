The FBI recently launched a public education campaign urging people to take notice when their friends, family, classmates and coworkers show signs they may be planning mass shootings or other types of mass violence.

The “Prevent Mass Violence” campaign highlights several “common concerning behaviors” that may indicate a person is moving toward violence, according to the FBI. Such behaviors include comments or jokes about violent plans, comments about hurting themselves or others, and unusual difficulty in coping with stress. A new campaign webpage contains links to resources such as brochures, research and active shooter training.

“Research has found that mass shooters don’t just snap,” according to the FBI. “They spend time thinking about violence and they plan, prepare, and often share indicators before their attacks. This means there are opportunities to identify someone who is on a pathway to violence—and prevent their attack.”