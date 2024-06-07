The Office of Foreign Assets Control took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:
West Bank-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Lion’s Den: OFAC on June 6 added “Lions’ Den,” a militant Palestinian group centered in Nablus’s Old City in the West Bank to its Specially Designated Nationals List. OFAC’s action is in response to the Department of State’s sanctioning of the violent group in the West Bank. Read more.
Syria-related Sanctions
- OFAC Amends Syrian Sanctions Regulations and Related Frequently Asked Questions: OFAC on June 5 amended the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. Part 542 to, among other things, implement the relevant provisions of a May 1, 2012 Executive order regarding foreign sanctions evaders with respect to Syria and Iran, and certain provisions of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012, the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, and the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. In addition to new prohibitions, OFAC is adding several relevant definitions and interpretations and one new general license. OFAC is also incorporating, with amendments, one general license; updating six general licenses; and publishing a list of areas of northeast and northwest Syria in which activities are authorized under General License 22. Related to this action, OFAC issued new Syria Frequently Asked Question 1180 and amended Syria Frequently Asked Questions 205, 231, 232, 934, and 938. Read more.
Sudan-related Sanctions
- OFAC Adds Entities to Sudanese Sanctions: OFAC on June 6 added entities to its Sudanese sanctions regulations. OFAC added Al Jil Alqadem General Trading L.L.C., Al Zumoroud And Al Yaqoot Gold And Jewellers Trading L.L.C., Capital Tap General Trading L.L.C., Capital Tap Holding L.L.C., Capital Tap Management And Consultancies L.L.C. Creative Python L.L.C., Horizon Advanced Solutions General Trading – Sole Proprietorship L.L.C. pursuant to Executive Order 14098 Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition, blocked pending investigation. Read more.
Illicit Drug-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Los Lobos DTO and Leader: OFAC on June 6 sanctioned the Ecuador-based Los Lobos Drug Trafficking Organization (Los Lobos) and its leader Wilmer Geovanny Chavarria Barre (also known as “Pipo”). Los Lobos has emerged as Ecuador’s largest drug trafficking organization and contributes significantly to the violence gripping the country. OFAC’S action builds on Treasury’s February 7 designation of Los Choneros—a prominent Ecuadorian drug gang—and comes as Ecuadorian criminal organizations backed by Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) and Sinaloa Cartel continue to drive violence and instability in Ecuador. Read more.