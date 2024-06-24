The FDIC released guidance today with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in areas of Florida affected by severe storms and tornadoes. The agency encouraged banks in affected areas to work constructively with borrowers experiencing difficulties due to the severe weather, including extending repayment terms, restructuring existing loans or easing terms for new loans. The agency also said it would consider relief from certain filing and publishing requirements.
ABA Data Bank: Credit unions increasingly acquiring banks
Although the year is not even halfway through, the number of announced credit union acquisitions of banks in 2024 has already surpassed the previous year.