The American Bankers Association today joined the Arizona Bankers Association in releasing a new ad encouraging Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.) to keep fighting for policies that will protect Arizona workers and small businesses from intrusive regulations and help them navigate economic uncertainty. Also today, ABA released an ad recognizing Rep. Don Davis’ (D-N.C.) strong support for North Carolina’s farmers and encouraging him to continue supporting legislation that protects family farms in the state.

ABA appreciates Ciscomani’s leadership on behalf of small-business owners and workers threatened by federal regulatory overreach, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “He is working hard to advance policies that are helping to strengthen the economy and create opportunity in Arizona and across the country.”

Davis “has been a champion for North Carolina’s farmers and rural homeowners who are struggling in the face of rising costs and elevated interest rates,” Nichols said. “We’re pleased to educate constituents on his crucial support of the bipartisan ACRE Act, which will help banks provide low-cost credit that will protect family farms in North Carolina, and encourage him to keep supporting policies that will allow rural communities across the country to thrive.”